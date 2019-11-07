Android Auto home screen customization option rolling out now

MobileSyrup reported earlier in October that Google is making it possible to customize the Android Auto home screen and now it’s being reported that the update is rolling out.
This isn’t the only addition coming to the Android Auto in-car interface. Users can also look forward to a small temperature indicator in the status bar beside the time.
The update that’s rolling out is version 4.8. 9to5Google reports that it’s appearing on users’ phones now, but no one in our office has the update yet. Instead, we were able to download the new version from APK Mirror.
While 9to5Google says the launcher customization update is live it’s suspiciously missing from our Android Auto settings menu. Our theory is that you need to have your phone connected to the in-car version of Android Auto to make this appear.
The publication also notes that select apps such as Google Maps, Phone, and Settings can’t be removed. Plus in an odd move, neither can Google Play Music.
Source: 9to5Google
