Sonos and Google have partnered to offer Sonos Beam users a free Google Chromecast for enabling Google Assistant on the smart soundbar.
This offer ends on November 12th, 2019. An email that I received from Sonos says that an offer code will be emailed to each user who sets up the Assistant within 24-hours.
Specifically, (and unfortunately) users need to have never activated Google Assistant on any of their Sonos devices. If you’ve already activated the Assitant on a Play One, for example, you won’t be able to redeem this offer.
If these rules apply to you, then you’ll need to go into your Sonos app and enable Google Assistant on your Beam. You can find out how to do this on Sonos’ support page.
I’ve set my beam to Google Assistant instead of Alexa and will update this post if I end up getting the code. Although I’ve added Google to a Play One before, so it’s unlikely I will.
