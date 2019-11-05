PREVIOUS|
Here are the games hitting PlayStation Now in November 2019

Three acclaimed games are coming to PS Now this month

Nov 5, 2019

11:52 AM EST

Persona 5 cast

Sony has revealed three new high-profile titles that are coming to its PlayStation Now game streaming service this month.

Two of the titles will only be available for a limited time, while the third will seemingly remain on the service indefinitely:

Last month, Sony doubled down on PlayStation Now in a major way by significantly dropping the price of the service in Canada. Now, the service costs $12.99 CAD per month, down from the previous $19.99 monthly charge, while a quarterly subscription is priced at $34.99 (previously $79.99) and an annual subscription will set you back $79.99 (was $99.99).

When lowering the price, Sony also confirmed that marquee PS4 titles will be added to the service every month. In October, those games included God of War, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Grand Theft Auto V and inFamous Second Son. This quartet of games will be available on PlayStation Now until January 2nd.

Image credit: Atlus

Source: PlayStation

