Here are the games hitting PlayStation Now in November 2019

Sony has revealed three new high-profile titles that are coming to its PlayStation Now game streaming service this month.
Two of the titles will only be available for a limited time, while the third will seemingly remain on the service indefinitely:
- Persona 5 — Available to stream and download (PS4 only) and stream until February 4th, 2020
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War — Available to stream and download until February 4th, 2020
- Hollow Knight — Available to stream and download
Last month, Sony doubled down on PlayStation Now in a major way by significantly dropping the price of the service in Canada. Now, the service costs $12.99 CAD per month, down from the previous $19.99 monthly charge, while a quarterly subscription is priced at $34.99 (previously $79.99) and an annual subscription will set you back $79.99 (was $99.99).
When lowering the price, Sony also confirmed that marquee PS4 titles will be added to the service every month. In October, those games included God of War, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Grand Theft Auto V and inFamous Second Son. This quartet of games will be available on PlayStation Now until January 2nd.
Image credit: Atlus
Source: PlayStation
