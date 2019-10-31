Here’s what’s leaving Netflix Canada and Crave in November

As is the case every month, several shows and movies are leaving Netflix and Crave this November.
It’s worth noting that the streaming services may only be removing certain shows and movies for a specific amount of time.
Series like Avatar: The Last Airbender and Gossip Girl have all left Netflix and then returned to the subscription-based service months or years later.
This month, Netflix isn’t getting rid of very much.
Below are all the shows and movies leaving Netflix and Crave in November.
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in November
- Fifty Shades of Grey (11/01/2019)
- The Shawshank Redemption (11/01/2019)
- Coco (11/29/2019)
Here’s what’s leaving Crave in November
- Geordie Shore: season 1-5 (11/01/2019)
- The Star (11/02/2019)
- The Offseason: Kevin Durant (11/03/2019)
- Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked The World (11/03/2019)
- Bong Apetit: season 2 (11/04/2019)
- Underfire: The Untold Story of PPC Tony Vaccaro (11/04/2019)
- Con Man (11/13/2019)
- June’s: An HIV+ Eatery (11/14/2019)
- Aaliyah: The Princess of R&B (11/14/2019)
- David Blaine: Beyond Magic (11/14/2019)
- If I Leave Here Tomorrow: A Film About Lynyrd Skynyrd (11/17/2019)
- Father Figures (11/19/2019)
- Accident Man (11/20/2019)
- Masterchef Canada: All-Star Family Edition (11/22/2019)
- Hollow in the Land (11/24/2019)
- Pearl Harbor: The Accused (11/27/2019)
- Orny Adams: More than Loud (11/27/2019)
- The Truth is in the Stars (11/30/2019)
- Kid vs Kat: season 2 (11/30/2019)
- Golden Exits (11/30/2019)
- The Greatest Showman (11/30/2019)
- Manifesto (11/30/2019)
- The Psycho She Met Online (11/30/2019)
- The Shape of Water (11/30/2019)
- The Square (11/30/2019)
- Unlocking the Cage (11/30/2019)
- 10 1/2 (11/30/2019)
- The Ant Bully (11/30/2019)
- Batman Begins (11/30/2019)
- The Hanging Garden (11/30/2019)
- The Hangover (11/30/2019)
