Apple TV app appeared on Sony Android TVs yesterday, but it’s gone now

It looks like the Apple TV app is still coming to Sony’s Android TV’s, but it’s unclear when.
Yesterday users were reporting that the Apple TV app was appearing on their smart Sony smart TVs that were running the Android TV operating system. Now, according to 9to5Mac, the app has been taken back off the systems.
Sony told the publication that the app wasn’t supposed to come out yet. Oddly enough, the TV manufacturer didn’t share when users can expect to use the app. Although, it should come out soon since Apple TV+ launches on November 1st.
Source: 9to5Mac
Comments