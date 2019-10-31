PREVIOUS|
Assurant buys CPR Cell Phone Repair brand

Cell phone repairs and insurance are becoming bigger businesses

Assurant has bought Cell Phone Repair (CPR), one of the largest cell phone repair shops in North America, with 25 locations across Canada.

Assurant is a niche market insurance company that focuses on insurance for your home, mobile devices and more.

The U.S.-based insurance company seems to be stepping more into the world of cell phone repair, now that it has bought MMI-CPR LLC, which operates under the name Cell Phone Repair (CPR).

Assurant’s press release says CPR has more than 700 locations around the world. The release also indicates that the repair shop will continue to function as an independent retailer.

The company talks about how its cell phone protection service will continue to drive customers towards the CPR brand.

