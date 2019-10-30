Latest Xbox sale discounts Ghost Recon, other open-world crime games

Microsoft’s latest Xbox sale discounts a variety of open-world crime games, as well as some other miscellaneous digital Xbox One titles.
Here are some of the most notable deals:
- L.A. Noire — $24.99 (regularly $49.99) [Xbox Live Gold-only deal]
- Mafia III — $12.49 (regularly $49.99) [Xbox Live Gold-only deal]
- Owlboy — $14.99 (regularly $24.99)
- Sonic Mania — $11.99 (regularly $19.99)
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint — $63.99 (regularly $79.99) [Xbox Live Gold-only deal]
The full list of deals can be found here. Note that they end on November 5th.
It’s also worth pointing out that a Halloween-themed ‘Shocktober’ sale continues to run from last week. This promotion runs until October 31st.
Image credit: Ubisoft
Comments