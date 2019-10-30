PREVIOUS|
Latest Xbox sale discounts Ghost Recon, other open-world crime games

Oct 30, 2019

7:03 AM EDT

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint

Microsoft’s latest Xbox sale discounts a variety of open-world crime games, as well as some other miscellaneous digital Xbox One titles.

Here are some of the most notable deals:

The full list of deals can be found here. Note that they end on November 5th.

It’s also worth pointing out that a Halloween-themed ‘Shocktober’ sale continues to run from last week. This promotion runs until October 31st.

Image credit: Ubisoft

