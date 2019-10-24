PREVIOUS
News

iFixit gives the Pixel 4 XL a low repairability score of 4

It turns out Samsung makes the handset's screen

Oct 24, 2019

9:06 AM EDT

0 comments

Mobile device repair guide website iFixit recently tore apart the Google Pixel 4 XL and it turns out it isn’t the easiest phone out there to fix.

Notably, the website discovered that to fix the phone’s screen, you need to disassemble the device starting from the back.

On a positive note, iFixit says that the device uses the same Torx 3 screw standard throughout the entire phone, which is a nice touch. It also seems like the Pixel 4 is sealed for waterproofing.

Inside the device, the website was able to find out that Samsung manufacturers the handset’s display. This is a bit od since the Korean company doesn’t even use 90Hz displays in any of its own devices.

Interestingly enough, the phone’s wireless data modem is from Skyworks and features 5G in its extended name. iFixit found out that it’s the Skyworks ‘SKY5®-8212-11 Front-End Module for 5G NR, LTE, WCDMA and CDMA.’ The Pixel 4 doesn’t feature 5G and the Skywork’s modem listing also doesn’t include any mention of the new standard apart from its name, making this an intriguing, yet unexplained find.

Other finds include a mystery RAM chip from Samsung that’s thought to be for the dedicated Pixel Neural Core, and a four-core audio processor to help with live transcription.

All in, there’s a lot going on inside this phone, but if you break it, it’s going to be tough to repair. Notably, four is the same score that it gave the Pixel 3 XL last year.

Source: iFixit

Related Articles

News

Oct 24, 2019

7:03 AM EDT

Google’s Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are now available in Canada

Features

Oct 21, 2019

4:27 PM EDT

A look at Caseology’s best Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL cases

News

Oct 21, 2019

4:44 PM EDT

Pixel 4 supports 11W Qi wireless charging even with third-party chargers

News

Oct 22, 2019

10:23 AM EDT

Google shipping Pixel 4 in custom cereal boxes to some customers in the U.K.

Comments