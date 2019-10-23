Learn how to code in JavaScript and Python with this $60 bundle

We live in a digital age where our favorite services are easily accessed through websites and apps. As new apps and services come to market, the demand for skilled programmers will continue to rise. If you want to pursue a career in coding and create the next big app, this $60 course bundle is for you.
The Premium 2020 Learn to Code Certification Bundle features 13 courses on how to code in some of the most popular programming languages in the world, including JavaScript and Python.
If you’re not sure which language to learn first, you can learn the fundamentals of coding with The Web Developer Bootcamp, which covers HTML, CSS, and JavaScript. This course will teach you everything you need to know about front-end development, and by the end of the course, you’ll be able to create a Yelp-like app from scratch. Once you understand how coding works, you can take specialized courses in AngularJS, SQL, and even machine learning.
With new apps and websites launching every day, there will always be a shortage of skilled programmers. You can learn the skills necessary to become a bonafide developer with the Premium 2020 Learn to Code Certification Bundle, which is on sale now for $59.43 CAD [$45 USD], or 98% off.
