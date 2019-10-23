Nearly 26 million homes watched El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie on Netflix

Netflix has revealed that 25,734,392 households streamed El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie in its first seven days.
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie was watched by 25,734,392 households in its first seven days pic.twitter.com/FDyPlYc8YO
— Netflix US (@netflix) October 23, 2019
The Breaking Bad film sequel premiered on Netflix on October 11th.
Netflix doesn’t typically announce how many people view its movies or shows unless they bring in a significant audience. For example, the streaming giant revealed in its third-quarter earnings report that 64 million households watched Stranger Things‘ fourth season, while around 40 million people streamed original films Tall Girl and Secret Obsesssion.
Therefore, Netflix discussing El Camino‘s viewership suggests that it’s happy with the film’s performance. That’s perhaps not surprising, in any case, given how massively popular Breaking Bad proved to be during its five-season run on AMC.
Picking up where the show left off in 2013, El Camino follows Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) as he tries to escape his criminal past in pursuit of a better life.
