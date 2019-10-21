YouTube app gains support for HDR on iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max

YouTube has updated its iOS app to support HDR on the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max.
The Google-owned online video streaming platform has supported HDR video on iPhone since the iPhone X but requires updates to support new hardware.
Now, the latest version of the app includes the needed support to play HDR video on Apple’s newest phones.
To take advantage of the feature, make sure you update YouTube through the App Store. Once you do, tap the three dots in the top right corner of a video and make sure you select the HDR streaming option you want (e.g. 1080p60 HDR).
Unfortunately, not all the new iPhones get access to HDR. The feature is only available on Apple devices released since 2017 with OLED displays. That means all the iPad models, as well as the iPhone 11 and iPhone XR, don’t have HDR.
Source: MacRumors
