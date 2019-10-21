News
Facebook, Instagram get new features to prevent spread of misinformation

The social media giant is adding labels to content that has been deemed false on its platforms

Oct 21, 2019

2:08 PM EDT

Facebook has revealed that it will start to label posts that have been rated false or partly false by a third-party fact-checker on its platform and on Instagram.

The labels will appear on top of posts and stories that have been rated false, and will also link to the reason why the fact-checker found it to be false.

Instagram will now also introduce a pop-up message that will appear when users are about to share a post that has been debunked by fact-checkers. Facebook currently has this feature, and is now rolling it out to Instagram as well.

Users will be prompted by a pop-up that will read: “Independent fact-checkers say this post includes false information. Your post will include a notice saying it’s false. Are you sure you want to share?”

If you choose to post the content, it will include the false label to show viewers that it has been debunked.

Facebook says that along with these new features, it will also work to take faster action to prevent misinformation from spreading on its platforms.

The new features will roll out on the respective platforms over the next month.

Image credit: Facebook

Source: Facebook 

