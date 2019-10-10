Facebook unveils Messenger stickers for World Mental Health Day, will donate each time used

Facebook has unveiled a sticker pack on Messenger for World Mental Health Day to raise funds for mental health organizations.
Each time someone uses one of the stickers, Facebook says it will donate $1 USD (approximately $1.33 CAD) to mental health organizations.
The social media giant will donate to the organizations up to $1 million USD (approximately $1.3 million CAD).
In honor of #WorldMentalHealthDay we’ve worked with @WHO to release a #LetsTalk sticker pack on @Messenger. Every time a sticker is used, we’ll donate $1 to mental health organizations around the world, up to $1 million.https://t.co/03aRMfsAdZ pic.twitter.com/FMO1Hq5VMK
— Facebook (@facebook) October 10, 2019
You can access the sticker pack here.
Source: Facebook
