Facebook unveils Messenger stickers for World Mental Health Day, will donate each time used

Facebook partnered with the World Health Organization for the release

Oct 10, 2019

11:16 AM EDT

Facebook has unveiled a sticker pack on Messenger for World Mental Health Day to raise funds for mental health organizations.

Each time someone uses one of the stickers, Facebook says it will donate $1 USD (approximately $1.33 CAD) to mental health organizations.

The social media giant will donate to the organizations up to $1 million USD (approximately $1.3 million CAD).

You can access the sticker pack here. 

Source: Facebook

