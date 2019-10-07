Instagram is removing its ‘Following’ activity tab this week

Instagram is getting rid of its “Following” tab, which allows users to see what posts their friends are currently liking and who they’ve just followed.
Although some users haven’t had the tab since August, Instagram confirmed to Buzzfeed News that the feature will officially disappear for all users this week.
Now when you click on the heart icon at the bottom of the screen, it will only display your own activity.
Instagram’s head of product, Vishal Shah, told Buzzfeed News that the platform decided to get rid of the feature to introduce a simplistic look.
“People didn’t always know that their activity is surfacing. So you have a case where it’s not serving the use case you built if for, but it’s also causing people to be surprised when their activity is showing up,” Shah said.
The removal of this feature might be a good thing for some relationships. Now your friend won’t know that you’re scrolling through Instagram after you said goodnight to them.
Source: Buzzfeed News
