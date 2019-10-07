Live images of rumoured Motorola One Macro surface online

Live images of the rumoured Motorola One Macro have surfaced online.
The One Macro features a waterdrop notch on the front and a quadruple rear-facing camera setup on the rear. Below the camera module, there’s also an LED flash. This device does not feature an in-display fingerprint scanner as it looks like the sensor is embedded into the Moto logo on the rear.
On the front, the handset will sports a speaker grille and has two microphones.
Both the power button and the volume rocker are on the right, and the One Macro also has a SIM tray on the left. MySmartPrice shared this leak.
The Motorola One Macro will launch on October 9th, though there’s no word on whether it will launch worldwide.
Canada, so far, only has the Motorola One Vision.
