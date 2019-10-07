News
Android Auto hits 50 million downloads on the Play Store

Oct 7, 2019

12:06 PM EDT

Android Auto has reached a new milestone after hitting 50 million downloads on the Play Store over the weekend.

This is impressive for an app that isn’t pre-installed on most devices, and that currently only works with a number of car entertainment systems.

The number of downloads could have been impacted by Google’s decision to replace the phone version of Android Auto with the ‘Driving Mode‘ feature.

The feature uses Google Assistant to launch using an “Ok Google, let’s drive,” prompt from the user. Google introduced Driving Mode to improve navigation and messaging.

Since the redesign rolled out to users over the summer, many users probably tried the new version in their cars recently, which could account for the new milestone.

Source: Play Store Via: Android Police 

