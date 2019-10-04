Google Duo for Android gets dark mode

Google’s video calling app, Duo, is the latest Android app to roll out a dark mode.
It looks to have received dark mode through a server-side switch, as pointed out by Android Police. Although the app recieved an update a few day ago, dark mode wasn’t added to the calling app at the time.
The dark mode colour scheme includes the same grey shade that other Google apps use. It follows the Android 10 system-wide setting for dark mode.
However, there is also a way to set the theme manually, which means that it could work on older versions of Android as well.
Dark mode is currently visible in ‘Duo v63,’ but there’s a chance it could be possible to have on older versions of the app since it is activated through the server-side switch.
Source: Android Police
