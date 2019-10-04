It used to cost $2 to check to see if an Ontario driver’s license is valid, but now people and businesses can check online for free through a new portal.
A new press release from the Government of Ontario says it made this change since it’s, “putting money back in people’s pockets by making it free for Ontarians to check if their driver’s licence is valid before getting behind the wheel.”
You can now check the validity of a license by visiting the Ontario Driver’s License Check website. If you’re using the site on your mobile device, you can even scan the barcode on the back of a license instead of inputting the numbers.
Overall the experience is super streamlined and in my test worked well.
Source: Government of Ontario
Comments