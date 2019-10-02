News
Three new Team Rocket villains are coming to Pokémon Go

It's still unclear how these Team Rocket members will integrate into the game

Oct 2, 2019

7:03 PM EDT

Pokémon Go’s Twitter account is teasing users with the addition of three new Team Rocket bosses.

Team Rocket has been in the game for a while now, but so far it’s only been Grunts. The Grunts stand at PokéStops within the game world and battle players for control of the stop. If you beat them, you get the opportunity to catch a ‘Shadow’ version of the Grunt’s Pokémon which is often very powerful.

In the mainline games, there are always a handful of Team Rocket bosses that fight the player before they’re finally put to the test by battling the organization’s leader. If history is any indication, these three bosses – Cliff, Arlo and Sierra – will be the mid-tier bosses.

From top to bottom, the Team Rocket members are Sierra, Arlo and Cliff.

Polygon is reporting that the game’s loading screen has been updated to feature a picture of the three new mid-level goons and a fourth shadowy figure. This fourth person is thought to be Giovanni, the leader of Team Rocket in the Pokémon show and the original games.

This isn’t the first time that Giovanni has entered the game. At Pokémon Go Fest in Yokohama, Japan, the notorious villain was photobombing users who were taking snapshots of their monsters at the event.

It’s unclear how Giovanni or the three new bosses will be implemented in the game, but I have a hunch that it will revolve around Raiding instead of simple PokéStops.

Source: Polygon

