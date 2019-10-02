News
Google Voice CRTC license approved in Canada

It's unclear if this means Google Voice is really launching in Canada

Though this isn’t confirmation, Google Voice could finally make its way to Canada.

The Mountain View, California-based tech giant has received approval for a ‘Basic International Telecommunications Services (BITS) license from the CRTC (Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission).

The application was originally filed on August 23rd, 2019 and then approved to be valid from August 23rd, 2019 to June 6th, 2029. The listing features the number ‘8190-G85-201908922’ and ‘Google Voice Canada Corporation’ as the filing company.

Google Voice

Google Voice gives users a phone number for calling, text messages and voicemail, and works on smartphones and computers. The platform also offers call forwarding services, which is a feature many users take advantage of when they switch phone numbers.

In G Suite’s ‘Admin Help’ web page, Canada and Ireland were also recently listed as countries “Voice will soon be available in.”

However, this indicates that Voice is only coming to Google’s professional email, online storage, shared calendar and video meeting platform, and not to all users. The standard version of Google Voice is currently only available in the United States.

You can find out more information about the G Suite version of Voice by reading Google’s explainer on its support site. 

Source: CRTC, G Suite Admin Help

