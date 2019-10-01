News
Call of Duty: Mobile now available on Android and iOS in Canada

Oct 1, 2019

12:46 PM EDT

Call of Duty: Mobile combat

Activision has launched Call of Duty: Mobile on Android and iOS in Canada.

While some Canadians have reported having access to Call of Duty: Mobile over the past several weeks, October 1st marks the free-to-play first-person shooter’s official wide release in Canada and other countries.

Developed by mobile game giant Tencent’s Timi division, Call of Duty: Mobile offers a full-fledged Call of Duty multiplayer experience on smartphones.

A variety of competitive franchise-favourite modes are featured, including Team Deathmatch, Search and Destroy and Free-For-All, on top of a Battle Royale mode that’s different from Black Ops 4‘s Blackout.

Further, across all game modes is a suite of characters and maps from other Call of Duty games. Some of the veterans include Modern Warfare‘s Soap MacTavish and Black Ops‘ Alex Mason, while Modern Warfare‘s Crossfire and Black Ops II‘s Standoff are among the maps featured in Mobile.

It’s important to note that Call of Duty: Mobile features in-app purchases that can exceed $100 CAD. A premium Fortnite-inspired ‘battle pass’ is also available.

Call of Duty: Mobile can now be downloaded for free on Android and iOS.

For more on Call of Duty: Mobile, read our hands-on impressions here.

