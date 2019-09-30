News
PREVIOUS|

OpenTable partners with Uber Eats to bring delivery to Canada

OpenTable will now show if a restaurant offers delivery through Uber Eats

Sep 30, 2019

3:37 PM EDT

0 comments

OpenTable app on iOS

Online restaurant reservation tool OpenTable, owned by Booking Holdings, announced it would expand to delivery in Canada through a partnership with Uber Eats.

Now Canadians using the OpenTable mobile app will see options for ordering delivery from restaurants alongside reservation options.

Supported restaurants include an ‘Uber Eats’ button, which users can tap to open the Uber Eats app and place an order for delivery. Additionally, the OpenTable app now features a ‘Get it delivered’ section that only lists restaurants with available through Uber Eats.

“Sometimes plans change or the weather doesn’t cooperate. Even if reservations need to be cancelled, diners can now still enjoy the meal they had planned from home,” said OpenTable’s CTO, Joseph Essas. He also noted that OpenTable wants to be the “go-to app for all dining occasions.”

OpenTable Uber Eats ordering

OpenTable says that Uber Eats will power delivery for almost 700 restaurants across seven provinces at launch. In the future, OpenTable will display estimated delivery time and costs.

Delivery is available in both the iOS and Android OpenTable apps. You can download them for free from the App Store or Play Store respectively.

Related Articles

News

Aug 15, 2019

7:56 AM EDT

Starbucks Canada and Uber Eats delivery service now live in Canada

News

Nov 16, 2016

8:00 PM EDT

OpenTable redesigns Android app, brings new Discover home screen to users

News

Aug 19, 2015

8:15 AM EDT

Nearly a third of OpenTable’s bookings are done on smartphones

News

May 3, 2018

7:10 AM EDT

OpenTable app now better at recommending places to eat

Comments