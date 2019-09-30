OpenTable partners with Uber Eats to bring delivery to Canada

Online restaurant reservation tool OpenTable, owned by Booking Holdings, announced it would expand to delivery in Canada through a partnership with Uber Eats.
Now Canadians using the OpenTable mobile app will see options for ordering delivery from restaurants alongside reservation options.
Supported restaurants include an ‘Uber Eats’ button, which users can tap to open the Uber Eats app and place an order for delivery. Additionally, the OpenTable app now features a ‘Get it delivered’ section that only lists restaurants with available through Uber Eats.
“Sometimes plans change or the weather doesn’t cooperate. Even if reservations need to be cancelled, diners can now still enjoy the meal they had planned from home,” said OpenTable’s CTO, Joseph Essas. He also noted that OpenTable wants to be the “go-to app for all dining occasions.”
OpenTable says that Uber Eats will power delivery for almost 700 restaurants across seven provinces at launch. In the future, OpenTable will display estimated delivery time and costs.
Delivery is available in both the iOS and Android OpenTable apps. You can download them for free from the App Store or Play Store respectively.
