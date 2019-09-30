Business
PREVIOUS|

Ontario Provincial Police open new cybercrime centre

The centre is to help consolidate some of the OPP's internet-crime-related divisions

Sep 30, 2019

3:40 PM EDT

0 comments

OPP cruiser parked

On September 30th, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) opened a new cybercrime centre to focus on new age crimes that involve the internet.

This includes things like cyberbullying, child sexual exploitation, human trafficking, hacking, identity theft, online fraud and ransomware, according to a Government of Ontario press release.

The new centre is called the Cyber Operations Centre, and it supports more than 50 OPP staff members from cybercrime investigative units and forensic digital evidence resources units.

Source: The Government of Ontario

Related Articles

Business

May 8, 2019

5:06 PM EDT

Cybercrime cost Canadian businesses $12.4 million in the last year

News

Aug 30, 2019

8:28 AM EDT

OPP on ‘zero tolerance’ distracted driving blitz this long weekend

News

Aug 30, 2018

4:11 PM EDT

OPP launches distracted driving campaign for Labour Day weekend

News

Jul 27, 2017

10:11 AM EDT

Ontario Provincial Police need help finding one of its lost drones

Comments