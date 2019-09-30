Ontario Provincial Police open new cybercrime centre

On September 30th, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) opened a new cybercrime centre to focus on new age crimes that involve the internet.
This includes things like cyberbullying, child sexual exploitation, human trafficking, hacking, identity theft, online fraud and ransomware, according to a Government of Ontario press release.
The new centre is called the Cyber Operations Centre, and it supports more than 50 OPP staff members from cybercrime investigative units and forensic digital evidence resources units.
Source: The Government of Ontario
Comments