News
PREVIOUS|

iOS 13.1.2 is now available, fixes iCloud backup bug, camera issues and more

It's good to see Apple reacting quickly to iOS 13's issues

Sep 30, 2019

1:50 PM EDT

0 comments

It looks like Apple is listening.

In what seems like a direct response to the criticism surrounding iOS 13’s initial release being full of minor bugs, Apple has been rapidly pushing out updates to its new mobile operating system. iOS 13.1 launched on September 24th, and now Apple is already pushing out iOS 13.1.2 and iPadOS 13.1.2.

Apple says that this new update solves a bug related to the iCloud backups progress bar not displaying properly, solves a problem where the camera sometimes didn’t work (I’ve encountered this a few times), fixes issues with the flashlight, solves a glitch that caused Bluetooth devices to disconnect and more.

iOS 13.1.2

Further, the patch also fixes an issue that “could result in a loss of display calibration data,” which sounds rather terrifying.

In order to download the new update, navigate to ‘Settings,’ then ‘General’ and finally, ‘Software Update.’

While it’s unfortunate iOS 13 shipped in such an unstable state, it’s great to see Apple moving to solve many of the operating systems issues.

Related Articles

News

Sep 30, 2019

7:58 AM EDT

Slack, Twitter prototype app ‘twttr’ add support for iOS 13 dark mode

News

Sep 27, 2019

2:16 PM EDT

iOS 13.1.1 features third-party keyboard and battery drain fix

News

Sep 25, 2019

10:28 AM EDT

Dark mode in iOS 13 is an inconsistent mess

News

Sep 26, 2019

2:01 PM EDT

Apple iPhone 11 series displays warning if it can’t verify screen replacement

Comments