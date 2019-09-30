News
PREVIOUS|

Best Buy four-day sale features smart speakers, hard drives and TVs

Sep 30, 2019

5:21 PM EDT

0 comments

Best Buy Heartland store in Mississauga

Best Buy is holding a four-day sale offering a variety of tech devices.

The sale ends on October 3rd, this Thursday. In total there are over 400 products on sale. We added some of the more notable deals below.

Each of the prices below are in Canadian dollars:

There are a lot of devices on sale that are open boxed items. These products were returned, often without any issues and are being resold by the Best Buy at a lower price.

Opened-box items are regularly five percent off, but the sale is offering these products at even better-discounted price.

Check out the sale on Best Buy’s here.

Related Articles

Business

Sep 16, 2019

9:20 AM EDT

Super Channel accuses 4 retailers of selling devices to customers that enable piracy

News

Aug 27, 2019

3:33 PM EDT

Best Buy VIP sale discounts MacBooks, Pixel Slate, PS4 Pro and more

News

Sep 14, 2019

3:55 PM EDT

Save $100 to $350 on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 at Best Buy

Comments