Best Buy four-day sale features smart speakers, hard drives and TVs

Best Buy is holding a four-day sale offering a variety of tech devices.
The sale ends on October 3rd, this Thursday. In total there are over 400 products on sale. We added some of the more notable deals below.
Each of the prices below are in Canadian dollars:
- Toshiba 55-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Fire Smart TV: now $529.99, was $699.99
- Harman Kardon Astra: now $229.99, was $429.99
- Seagate Backup Plus Slim 2TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive: now $79.99, was $109.99
- Samsung HW-MS650 3-Channel Sound+ Sound Bar: now $499.99, was $599.99
- Lexar Professional 128GB 150 MB/s SDHC Class 10 Memory Card: now $49.99, was $199.99
- Asus All-in-One PC (Intel Core i5-8265U/1TB HDD/8GB RAM/Windows 10): now $799, was $999.99
- Toucan Smart Wireless Bird Sconce Light 2 Pack – White: now $29.99, was $99.99
- Arlo Pro Wireless Security System with 6 HD Cameras- White: now $899.99, was $1,199
There are a lot of devices on sale that are open boxed items. These products were returned, often without any issues and are being resold by the Best Buy at a lower price.
Opened-box items are regularly five percent off, but the sale is offering these products at even better-discounted price.
Check out the sale on Best Buy’s here.
Comments