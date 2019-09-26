OnePlus to take on Google and Apple Pay next year with OnePlus Pay

Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus is going to offer a Google Pay alternative on its smartphones next year.
At an event in India, one of the company’s largest markets, it said that next year it plans to launch its digital payment solution OnePlus Pay.
So far there’s no news on what markets the feature will launch in, although OnePlus says it’s been working on the service for some time, according to Pocket-Lint.
It will be interesting to see how this plays out, but it seems likely that the feature will only launch in India.
Digital payment services have to overcome the giant hurdle of partnering with regional banks, which if Google Pay is any indication, takes a long time.
For instance, Google Pay just partnered with RBC this summer after being available with other banks in Canada for years.
Maybe this move could work for the company in India where it has a large market share, but it’s hard to see it working in Canada since Google and Apple Pay are already so established.
Source: Pocket-lint
Comments