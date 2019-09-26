Apple rolls out iOS 12.4.2, macOS Mojave 10.14.6 and watchOS 5.3.2 to older devices

Apple has released its latest iOS, macOS and watchOS software updates.
To start, the latest version of iOS, 12.4.2, is now available for iPhones that can’t run iOS 13. In other words, the update is available for the iPad Air, the iPad mini 2, and iPad mini 3, on top of the 6th gen iPod touch, iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus.
Meanwhile, watchOS 5.3.2 has rolled out to the Apple Watch Series 1 and Series 2 ahead of the models receiving watchOS 6 sometime later this fall.
According to Apple, both iOS 12.4.2 and watchOS 5.3.2 include a fix for a security bug discovered by Google’s Project Zero team. Specifically, this issue allowed a remote hacker to cause “unexpected application termination or arbitrary code execution.”
Finally, macOS Mojave 10.14.6 now available for download for Macs.
Via: 9to5Mac
