Rumors suggest Google’s next Chromebook is the Pixelbook Go

A new slate of leaks is heavily suggesting that the next Google Pixelbook will be a lower-cost model aimed at the mass market.

Google has a reputation for developing the best Chromebooks (except for the Slate), but they’ve been expensive in the past. A new leak from 9to5Google says the next Chromebook in the Pixelbook lineup will be a reasonably priced model that’s aimed at the average consumer.

The device is slated to be called the Pixelbook Go and 9to5Google says it’s going to have a 13.3-inch screen that can sport either a 1080p or 4K resolution, depending on the model. It’s also said the Chromebook will come with a few processor models. The first one will start with an Intel m3, then an i5 or an i7. There’s no mention in the leak what generation these will be.

You can also choose between 8GB or 16GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage.

9to5Google’s sources also say that the device is going to be built out of some sort of tactile material and will come in a black colour, as well as one that’s reminiscent of the ‘Not Pink’ Pixel 3. The notebook will also use a normal laptop clamshell form factor

Overall, this is a really exciting leak since Google’s Chromebooks have often offered users really good hardware to go along with ChromeOS. Ideally, if Google can create a really recognizable and low-cost version of a Pixelbook, it will help the company expand to more users.

It’s expected Google is going to announce the device at its October 15th alongside a new Google Home Mini called the Nest Home Mini and two new Google Pixel 4 smartphones.

