News
Google app beta now has a Dictionary home screen shortcut

Sep 20, 2019

4:17 PM EDT

Google app on Pixel 2 XL

Users now have the ability to add a ‘Dictionary’ shortcut to their home screen. The dictionary shortcut comes via the latest Google app beta.

The shortcut takes users directly to Google’s Dictionary tool. The icon for the shortcut is a physical dictionary that comes in the four Google colours and features the Google app icon in the bottom-right corner.

When tapped on, a pill-shaped search bar will appear with a secondary search bar below specifically for words. There’s also a carousel of your previously searched words.

The full definition card is also expanded as well so it’s easier to see.

The Google Dictionary home screen shortcut was spotted on the latest version of the Google app beta. 

Source: 9to5Google

