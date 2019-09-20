Demand for iPhone 11 exceeding expectations: analyst

Analytics firm JP Morgan reports that interest in the base iPhone 11 model has surpassed Apple’s expectations.
In its JP Morgan iPhone Availability Tracker, the firm notes that the delivery lead times for the iPhone 11 doubled between week one and week two.
This doubling “implies to us increased interest in the ‘lower-end’ [iPhone 11] model than initially anticipated by Apple and the supply chain,” wrote JP Morgan in an investor note.
According to the firm, this high pre-order momentum “limits risks” for Apple’s 2019 product cycle. The iPhone 11 launching on September 20th this year compared to last year’s late October launch for the iPhone XR also limits risks, it added.
“Unsurprisingly, we anticipate iPhone 11 to be the largest driver of iPhone shipments over the next 12 months,” wrote JP Morgan. “However, we expect shipments to be more skewed towards the mid-end model, iPhone 11 Pro relative to iPhone 11 Pro Max, in contrast to the stronger sales for the high-end iPhone XS Max in the 2018 vintage.”
Source: Apple Insider
