Election 2019: CIRA says vision for Canada’s internet, calls for leaders to adopt

The Canadian Internet Registration Authority (CIRA) wants federal leaders to adopt an open, trusted and people-centred vision when it comes to the future of how Canada’s internet should look like.
The not-for-profit that is known for operating the .CA domain on behalf of all Canadians is calling for the government at all levels and stripes to embrace its vision “for the future of Canada’s internet.”
CIRA indicated that the future of Canada’s internet should be “open,” meaning that it “must be democratic, innovative and competitive, allowing Canadian businesses, ideas and individuals to thrive.”
It adds that the internet should be “trusted,” in that “we must reestablish trust in the internet by ensuring it is private, safe and secure so it can continue to serve as a platform for our economy and society.”
Finally, CIRA said that the internet should be “people-centred,” so that “at its core, the internet must be a network of people. It must embrace transparency, accessibility and education in order to ensure every Canadian can participate meaningfully.”
“We believe strongly that the future of the internet and the future of Canada are inextricably linked. We believe that the internet is an overwhelming force for good in the world, and with the right vision, Canada can become a global leader in its resurgence,” CIRA’s president Byron Holland said. “We invite all parties and candidates to embrace our principles and help build an open, trusted, and people-centered internet for Canada.”
Several organizations have endorsed the vision, including TekSavvy, Cybera, Digital Justice Lab, OpenMedia, Internet Society, Internet Society Canada Chapter, Beauceron Security, Canadian Institute for Cybersecurity, Canadian Internet Policy and Public Interest Clinic, Youth IGF Canada, Canadian Civil Liberties Association and BC Freedom of Information and Privacy Association.
