Surface Pro 6 and Surface Laptop 2 on sale at Microsoft

Microsoft Canada is selling a variety of laptops at a lower cost.
While Microsoft’s deals page shows multiple laptops sold by third-party companies, that page currently doesn’t function. Clicking/tapping on a product will send the user back to the homepage.
However, Surface deals are currently available. Oddly, enough the Surface Pro 6 and the Surface Laptop 2 that are on sale until June 30th, 2020.
Now you can grab the Surface Laptop 2 starting at $1,049 CAD with 8GB of RAM, an Intel Core i5 processor and 128GB of storage. Of course, you can fiddle around with the configurations but the price will always be up to $350 off.
The Surface Pro 6 starts at $929 starting with 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and an Intel Core i5 processor. No matter how you configure the 2-in-1 it’ll always be up to $250 off.
There’s also a bundle that comes with a Surface Laptop 2, Office 365, and Microsoft Complete for Surface Laptop with Accidental Damage Coverage. In addition, there’s another bundle with the Surface Pro 6, Surface Pro Signature Type cover and Office 365 Home as well. These devices can be bundled until June 30th 2020.
Check out Microsoft’s sales, here.
Comments