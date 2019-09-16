News
Tinder reportedly working on original series about an apocalyptic love story

Sep 16, 2019

6:00 PM EDT

It seems like just about every company is getting in on the original content game.

According to a new report from Reuters, dating app Tinder is developing its suite of own original series.

In fact, the company has reportedly already wrapped filming on its first series, which Reuters reports will feature an “apocalyptic” storyline with a romantic subplot.

Further details, such as casting or release, have yet to be revealed. However, Reuters says the show isn’t expected to be offered in the actual Tinder dating app.

In a statement to Reuters, a Tinder spokesperson didn’t actually deny the report. Instead, the representative simply said that making shows is part of a larger strategy that will be revealed at a later date.

