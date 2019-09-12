Gwent: The Witcher Card Game is coming to iOS on October 29th

Gwent: The Witcher Card Game is on its way to iOS.
The game initially found in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is coming to iOS on October 29th. What’s cool is that all progress will carry from the PC version to mobile.
Gwent is a collectable card game that was initially a mini-game option in The Witcher 3.
However, at E3 2016, CD Projekt Red revealed that it would become a standalone game.
While the standalone game wasn’t always a hit, an overhaul to its core gameplay helped it become a viable collectible card similar to Hearthstone and Magic: The Gathering.
You can pre-order Gwent: The Witcher Card Game in the App Store for free now.
