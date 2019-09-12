New Apple Arcade trailer shows off many of the service’s 100+ games

Apple has released a new trailer that showcases many of the titles coming to its Apple Arcade game subscription service.
Altogether, Apple is promising more than 100 games on the service, with the latest video taking a look at over 25 of them.
Several of these games are Canadian-made too, including Where Cards Fall and Skate City from Toronto-based Snowman, Hot Lava from Vancouver-based Klei Entertainment and Towaga: Among Shadows from Saskatoon-based Noodlecake.
Beyond those titles, the trailer also shows off Sega’s ChuChu Rocket! Universe and Sonic Racing, Lego Brawls by Lego, Konami’s Frogger in Toy Town and Shinsekai: Into the Depths from Capcom. A full list of all 100+ titles has yet to be revealed, however.
Apple Arcade will launch on September 19th at a cost of $5.99 CAD/month. The service will offer unlimited access to each game without ads or in-app purchases.
Source: Apple
