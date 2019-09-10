News
PREVIOUS|

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles remaster heads to Android, iOS and Switch in January

Sep 10, 2019

7:06 AM EDT

0 comments

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition

Square Enix has confirmed that Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition will launch on Android, iOS, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on January 23rd, 2020.

The original Final Fantasy spin-off action-RPG debuted on the GameCube in 2004 and went onto become a critical and commercial success.

As the name suggests, the Remastered Edition will offer enhanced visuals and audio, including new character voiceovers.

Additionally, the remaster adds online multiplayer functionality, allowing up to four players to team up and take on dungeons and monsters. Further, Remastered Edition supports cross-play functionality, so people on Android, iOS and Switch can still play with one another.

Whether playing alone or with friends, Remastered Edition also features new dungeons, bosses, character appearances and items over the original game.

Specific pricing for each version of the game has yet to be revealed.

Image credit: Square Enix

Source: YouTube

Related Articles

News

Jun 10, 2019

10:09 PM EDT

First trailer shown for Canadian co-developed Avengers game at E3 2019

News

Aug 28, 2019

6:20 PM EDT

Pokémon Go ‘Adventure Sync’ 2.0 now live, notifies you of nearby monsters

News

Aug 28, 2019

4:26 PM EDT

Google Maps app route planning to include ride-hailing, biking suggestions

News

Sep 9, 2019

11:06 AM EDT

Vivaldi browser comes to Android with fully-featured beta

Comments