Canadian online Apple Store temporarily down in preparation for the Apple Event

As the tradition continues, Canada’s online Apple Store is temporarily shut down ahead of today’s Apple event.
The event will begin at 10am PT/ 1pm ET and MobileSyrup will be on deck to cover it. Click here to learn how you can tune in and watch the entire keynote.
Apple has dubbed the event “By innovation only,” and this year the classic rainbow icon has been making an appearance in promotional content. It’s possible that the iconic logo could be making a return to the company’s devices in some way, but we’ll only find out later.
Apple is expected to reveal several new devices at today’s keynote event and most notably the next generation of iPhones.
In the last few weeks reports suggest that the company is going to reveal two new ‘Pro’ iPhone models, a successor to the iPhone XR, new AirPods, an Apple Watch Series 5 and maybe even a redesigned 16-inch MacBook Pro.
Apple has also quietly started to revamp some of its retail locations with 3D window displays, something that hasn’t been done in years.
For now though, if you’re thinking of buying anything from the Apple Store online, you won’t be able to access anything until after the event, as the company is prepping the site for all the new products.
Source: Apple Store (Canada) Via: 9to5Mac
