Some Apple Stores being updated with 3D window displays

Sep 9, 2019

4:23 PM EDT

Apple has quietly started to revamp some of its retail locations with 3D window displays.

Over the past few days, some Twitter users have posted photos of their local Apple Stores undergoing changes. Following this, Mark Gurman, Bloomberg‘s frequent Apple tipster, said Apple is “bringing back the old-school 3D front windows at some stores.”

An Apple spokesperson later confirmed to MacRumors that the company is indeed bringing back the front displays.

Over time, Apple moved away from the 3D displays as it updated the designs of its retail locations. However, as leadership has changed, it appears that Apple is looking to bring back some of the old design elements, including the displays.

It remains to be seen if Apple will bring the 3D windows to Canadian locations as well.

