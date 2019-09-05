Calgary startup develops tech that can turn CO2 emissions into cleaning products

Calgary-based startup CleanO2 has developed technology that can convert greenhouse gas emissions into cleaning products.
Using refrigerator-sized ‘CARBiNX’ devices, CleanO2 has managed to capture and absorb CO2 with a type of hydroxide. This can then be turned into such products as soap and detergent.
According to CleanO2, 14 CARBiNX units have been installed across Alberta and British Columbia so far. The company is also now expanding into the U.S. through a pilot project in Minneapolis.
CleanO2 soap can be purchased for $7 CAD from the company’s website.
Via: Digital Trends
Comments