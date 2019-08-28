News
Google Home Mini is $35 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Aug 28, 2019

6:43 PM EDT

Google Home Mini

Bed Bath & Beyond is selling the Google Home Mini for $35 CAD until September 5th.

For those who don’t live close to a Bed Bath & Beyond, the store does free FedEx shipping on orders over $49.

The Home Mini is a small smart home speaker made by Google. The smart speaker operates with Google Assistant and allows users to set calendar appointments, set alarms, check the weather, turn on your lights and more.

The Home Mini is regularly $79.

Google will reportedly launch a new Home Mini with different colours, a wall mount, higher quality speaker and 3.5mm audio port. With a new Mini on the way its possible we’ll start seeing plenty of sales on the current-gen of Home Mini smart speakers.

Source: Red Flag Deals, Bed Bath & Beyond 

