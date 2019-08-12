Google offering free Home Mini to ‘Google One’ subscribers

Google is emailing some Google One subscribers an offer for a free Google Home Mini.
Even if you haven’t received an email from the tech giant, just navigate to your Google One account to access the redemption code for a free Home Mini.
A screenshot of the email offer (seen below) sent to MobileSyrup by a reader lists the free Home Mini directly in-line. Alternatively, a coupon code can be applied during checkout in the Google Store.
The deal is available until August 30th, 2019, according to Google.
While I didn’t receive the free Google Home deal in my email inbox, I was able to navigate to my Google One account page and redeem the code. It’s worth noting that while the $79 CAD Google Home Mini is free, you’ll still need to shell of $5.99 for shipping.
Google One is the tech giant’s cloud storage platform. Storage tiers start at $2.79 for 100GB and go up to $3.99 for 200GB. Google offered a similar free Home Mini deal in specific countries back in June. Spotify also ran a similar free Google Home Mini for new and existing Canadian Premium tier subscribers in April.
While the Home Mini isn’t the best-sounding smart speaker out there, it’s a capable smart speaker thanks to its direct integration with Google Assistant.
Thanks, D3Fblast.
