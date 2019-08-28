EB Games to offer 50 percent extra trade-in value for Xbox One games

An upcoming EB Games promotion offers 50 percent extra trade credit for Xbox One games.
This promotion is running from August 30th to September 1st.
This means if you trade-in Devil May Cry 5 for the Xbox One you’ll get a $49.5 EB Games credit. Regularly the trade-in value for the title is $33 plus the 50 percent extra, equals $49.5.
You’ll need the game’s original case and artwork. This only works towards games generally accepted in trade and games must be in working condition. EB Games will take no duplicate games. Additionally, this cannot be combined with other trade-in offers.
You have some games you want to get rid of check out the EB Games trade-in value, here.
Source: Redflagdeals
Comments