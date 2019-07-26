EB Games discounts hundreds of items in online clearance sale

EB Games Canada has kicked off an online-only clearance sale that discounts a few hundred products.
The promotion, which is valid from July 26th to 29th, offers savings on games, collectibles and other related merchandise.
Here is a list of some of the most notable deals:
- Buy 2, get 1 free misc. Funko Pop figures — Crash Bandicoot, Cuphead, Fallout, etc
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (PlayStation 4) — $20 used (regularly $65.99)
- Misc. items for $2 — Call of Duty coasters, Fallout journal, Overwatch socks, etc
- Misc. items for $5 — Assassin’s Creed Odyssey cup, Call of Duty card game, Five Night at Freddy’s action figure
- Misc. items for $10 — Battlefield 1 (PS4), C64 Joystick, Kingdom Hearts hoodie, etc
- Misc. items for $20 — Fallout: T-51 Power Armor Statue, PlayStation alarm clock, Shadow of the Tomb Raider wallet, etc
- Misc. items for $30 — note that most are sold out, but there is a Fortnite pickaxe, Pokémon trading cards and more
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (PlayStation 4) — $20 used (regularly $54.99)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas (PlayStation 4) — $30 (regularly $49.99)
- Totaku amiibo-like gaming statuettes (Tomb Raider, Soul Calibur, Street Fighter, etc) — 2 for $20 (regularly $14.99 each) or $4.99 each (depending on the figure)
The full list of clearance offers can be found here.
