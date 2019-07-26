News
EB Games discounts hundreds of items in online clearance sale

Jul 26, 2019

10:15 AM EDT

Red Dead Redemption 2

EB Games Canada has kicked off an online-only clearance sale that discounts a few hundred products.

The promotion, which is valid from July 26th to 29th, offers savings on games, collectibles and other related merchandise.

Here is a list of some of the most notable deals:

The full list of clearance offers can be found here.

