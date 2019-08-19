Tesla relaunched its solar panel project, still no Canadian pricing

Tesla is revamping its solar panel strategy with new panels as opposed to the Solar Tile layout the company attempted before.
Tesla’s solar panel division has changed drastically since last year when it was branded as the ambitious Solar Roof project.
The new project is more of the traditional solar panel approach with large panels sitting on top of the user’s existing roof.
While the panels are low-profile and hide all of their mounting hardware, they’re still nowhere near as futuristic as the Solar Roof tiles.
So far the new panels are only launching in the U.S., but there is a Canadian version of the Tesla Solar website where those interested can place a $100 refundable deposit on the panels.
Tesla is selling the panels in three sizes.
- Small – $10,070 USD (roughly, $13,379 CAD) – averages 10-14 kWh per day
- Medium – $20,140 USD (roughly, $26,759 CAD) – 19-27 kWh per day
- Large -$30,210 USD (roughly, $40,139 CAD) – 29-41 kWh per day
Elon Musk also tweeted that the service will launch in Europe next year. MobileSyrup has reached out to Tesla for Canadian specific information.
In June Elon Musk told investors that the company was close to finishing development on Tesla Solar Roof tile version three. This makes it seem like the company is still working on the Solar Roof project but is using these new panels as a holdover, or a cheaper option.
