Google Assistant is still the best in overall response accuracy, says report

According to a so-called IQ test conducted by Loup Ventures’ Gene Munster, Google Assistant answered 92.9 percent of the test questions correctly, leaving Siri (83.1 percent) and Alexa (79.8 percent) behind.
The comparison test included 800 questions in five categories for each voice assistant. Gene Munster designed each question set to “comprehensively test a digital assistant’s ability and utility.”
Here are the samples covering all five categories:
- Local — Where is the nearest coffee shop?
- Commerce — Order me more paper towels.
- Navigation — How do I get to Uptown on the bus?
- Information — Who do the Twins play tonight?
- Command — Remind me to call Jerome at 2pm today
To mostly even out the playing field, Gene Munster also used an unspecified iPhone model with iOS 12.4 for Siri, a Pixel XL for Google Assistant, and the Alexa iOS app for the team of Amazon.
MacRumors points out that while Apple still trails behind Google when it comes to building an all-around virtual assistant, Siri had achieved sizable improvements in categories like ‘Command,’ ‘Commerce,’ and ‘Information’ since 2017.
During the 2019 test, Siri even managed to edge out Google Assistant in ‘Command’ by around seven percent.
In comparison, the Google Assistant had a considerable leap in ‘Commerce’ since 2017 while showing modest enhancements for the rest. Alexa, on the other hand, has made remarkable strides in all five categories since 2018.
Loup Ventures says it expects to see all three assistants to show further improvements in the future.
Source: Loup Ventures Via: MacRumors
