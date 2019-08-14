News
Homeland's final season to stream exclusively on Bell's Crave service in Canada

Aug 14, 2019

1:03 PM EDT

Homeland Claire Danes

Bell Media has secured the exclusive streaming rights to the eighth and final season of Homeland in Canada.

Season 8 of Showtime’s Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning drama series will premiere on Crave on Sunday, February 9th at 9pm ET.

The seventh season of Homeland wrapped up at the end of April and began streaming on Crave in JulyHomeland follows the counter-terrorism efforts of CIA officer Carrie Mathison.

The series stars Claire Danes (My So-Called Life), Mandy Patinkin (The Princess Bride), Maury Sterling (Smokin’ Aces) and Linus Roache (Law & Order).

Additionally, Bell announced that other Showtime series will stream exclusively on Crave, including:

  • On Becoming a God in Central Florida — a dark comedy starring Kirsten Dunst (Fargo) and executive produced by George Clooney (Michael Clayton), premiering August 25th
  • The Good Lord Bird — a limited series starring Ethan Hawke (First Reformed), premiering February 16th, 2020
  • Your Honor — a legal thriller starring Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), premiere to be revealed at a later date

Image credit: Showtime

Source: Bell

