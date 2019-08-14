Bell TV, internet and home phone bundles come with $100 gift card for The Source

Subscribers that buy a Bell internet, home phone and TV bundle can receive a $100 gift card for The Source.
To qualify, you need to get either a Fibe or satellite ‘Good’ tier TV package as the minimum requirement, and then bundle it with unlimited internet and home phone plan to receive the gift card.
Currently, the Good Fibe package costs $46.45 per month and satellite is priced at $42.45. The two home phone plans that Bell offers come in at $46.45 and $61.45 respectively.
The carrier is including all of its unlimited internet plans in the deal. They range from $74.95 to $119.95 depending on the upload and download speed.
What’s interesting is if you click on Bell’s bundle page, it claims that the deal isn’t offered with the Good level TV package, although the fine print mentions that it does. MobileSyrup has reached out to Bell for more information.
Source: Bell
