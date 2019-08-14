News
PREVIOUS|

Bell TV, internet and home phone bundles come with $100 gift card for The Source

If you're looking for a new TV, internet and home phone provider, Bell is offering a decent deal

Aug 14, 2019

2:50 PM EDT

0 comments

Subscribers that buy a Bell internet, home phone and TV bundle can receive a $100 gift card for The Source.

To qualify, you need to get either a Fibe or satellite ‘Good’ tier TV package as the minimum requirement, and then bundle it with unlimited internet and home phone plan to receive the gift card.

Currently, the Good Fibe package costs $46.45 per month and satellite is priced at $42.45. The two home phone plans that Bell offers come in at $46.45 and $61.45 respectively.

The carrier is including all of its unlimited internet plans in the deal. They range from $74.95 to $119.95 depending on the upload and download speed.

What’s interesting is if you click on Bell’s bundle page, it claims that the deal isn’t offered with the Good level TV package, although the fine print mentions that it does. MobileSyrup has reached out to Bell for more information.

Source: Bell

Related Articles

News

Nov 21, 2016

7:14 PM EDT

CRTC renews broadcast packages for one year rather than seven following hearing

News

Aug 9, 2019

2:14 PM EDT

Videotron offers triple the data, or 7GB of bonus data, on select plans

News

Aug 14, 2019

1:03 PM EDT

Homeland’s final season to stream exclusively on Bell’s Crave service in Canada

News

Aug 6, 2019

10:44 AM EDT

Save $66 on the OnePlus 6T and get free Type-C Bullets, Sandstone case

Comments