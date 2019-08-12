It’s always good to support the home team.
In this case, it’s the Toronto Raptors, which are entering the 2019-2020 season with a championship under their belt. To celebrate the occasion, the Raps have uploaded a full video of the season’s schedule with a Netflix style format, aptly named ‘Northflix’ with ‘Northflix Originals.’
Season 25 — Coming Soon. #WeTheNorth
Full ‘19-20 Schedule » https://t.co/p4OVGTc9jX pic.twitter.com/zXsQwi73Ic
— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) August 12, 2019
The Raptors’ first game will take place at the Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday, October 22nd vs. the New Orleans Pelicans.
In addition, the return of former Raptor Kawhi Leonard is set for December 11th when Canada’s basketball team faces the Los Angeles Clippers.
