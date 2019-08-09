News
Koodo offering iPhone 8 on Tab Medium for $0, down from $485

Aug 9, 2019

3:21 PM EDT

iPhone 8 rear

Koodo has slashed the price of the iPhone 8 by nearly $500 CAD.

Now, you can get Apple’s 2017 smartphone for $0 on a Tab Medium plan, down from the regular $485 price. The phone’s $845 outright cost remains the same.

On the Tab Medium, you’ll pay $0 upfront, and the remaining $360 will be divided into $15 monthly Tab charges for 24 months.

Plans for the iPhone 8 on a Tab Medium start from $50/month.

Koodo has the phone in Space Grey, Silver and Gold colours. All three options are only offered in 64GB.

More information can be found here.

