Koodo offering iPhone 8 on Tab Medium for $0, down from $485

Koodo has slashed the price of the iPhone 8 by nearly $500 CAD.
Now, you can get Apple’s 2017 smartphone for $0 on a Tab Medium plan, down from the regular $485 price. The phone’s $845 outright cost remains the same.
On the Tab Medium, you’ll pay $0 upfront, and the remaining $360 will be divided into $15 monthly Tab charges for 24 months.
Plans for the iPhone 8 on a Tab Medium start from $50/month.
Koodo has the phone in Space Grey, Silver and Gold colours. All three options are only offered in 64GB.
More information can be found here.
