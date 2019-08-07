News
PREVIOUS|

Nintendo Switch Lite now up for pre-order at Walmart Canada and Amazon Canada

Aug 7, 2019

1:03 PM EDT

0 comments

Nintendo Switch Lite

Walmart Canada and Amazon Canada have officially opened up pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch Lite in Canada.

The Lite is a more affordable Nintendo Switch console that does away with the dock to cut the price. This means the system lacks TV connectivity and can only be played as a handheld device.

The Lite is also a bit smaller and features slightly longer battery life than the base model. A full breakdown of the differences between both Switch models can be found here.

The Lite can be pre-ordered in one of three colours — Yellow, Grey and Turquoise. All three colours are priced at $259.96 CAD and will launch on September 20th. Pokémon Shield and Sword-themed version will release in November alongside those two games, although the system isn’t yet up for pre-order.

Amazon Canada is also offering the Lite in all three colour option for $259.99 CAD.

It’s worth noting that the Switch Lite isn’t yet up for pre-order at other retailers. Both Best Buy Canada and EB Games Canada simply offer customers the option to sign up to be notified when pre-orders go live. Meanwhile, The Source hasn’t posted them at all.

For context, the price of the standard Switch reverted to its launch price of $399 earlier this week, up from the $379 reduction it was marked at since last summer. On the flip-side, the standard Switch now has increased battery life.

Related Articles

News

Aug 6, 2019

3:38 PM EDT

Nintendo Switch with longer-lasting battery goes on sale in Canada

News

Aug 6, 2019

2:48 PM EDT

Microsoft unveils limited edition Gears 5-themed Xbox One X

News

Jul 8, 2016

8:36 AM EDT

The LG Rolling Bot has officially opened for preorder in the U.S. and the U.K.

News

Aug 24, 2017

4:18 PM EDT

Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition pre-orders to go live on Best Buy today

Comments