Walmart Canada and Amazon Canada have officially opened up pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch Lite in Canada.
The Lite is a more affordable Nintendo Switch console that does away with the dock to cut the price. This means the system lacks TV connectivity and can only be played as a handheld device.
The Lite is also a bit smaller and features slightly longer battery life than the base model. A full breakdown of the differences between both Switch models can be found here.
The Lite can be pre-ordered in one of three colours — Yellow, Grey and Turquoise. All three colours are priced at $259.96 CAD and will launch on September 20th. A Pokémon Shield and Sword-themed version will release in November alongside those two games, although the system isn’t yet up for pre-order.
Amazon Canada is also offering the Lite in all three colour option for $259.99 CAD.
It’s worth noting that the Switch Lite isn’t yet up for pre-order at other retailers. Both Best Buy Canada and EB Games Canada simply offer customers the option to sign up to be notified when pre-orders go live. Meanwhile, The Source hasn’t posted them at all.
For context, the price of the standard Switch reverted to its launch price of $399 earlier this week, up from the $379 reduction it was marked at since last summer. On the flip-side, the standard Switch now has increased battery life.
